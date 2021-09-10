New Office of Belonging to host ‘BYU Belong Concert’

Students gather together in front of the Joseph Smith Building. The new Office of Belonging is trying to share as many perspectives as it can to create a culture of belonging. (BYU Photo)

BYU’s Office of Belonging will host its first concert on Friday, Sept. 17 featuring student voices. Organizers hope it will create a campus culture of unity and belonging.

The “BYU Belong Concert” is scheduled for 7-9:30 p.m. at Helaman Fields. Event organizers said they want to help students recognize that they belong at BYU. The concert will showcase the diversity that exists in the BYU community through video vignettes from students and faculty to help students relate to their peers.

Concert organizers have booked Noteworthy, Vocal Point and the Cougarettes for performances. A headliner will be announced early next week.

Pictured is a flyer for the BYU Belong Concert featuring the Cougarettes, Noteworthy and BYU Vocal Point. The headliner will be announced next week. (BYU Office of Belonging)

The video vignettes will be shown in between performances and feature a faculty and staff member. Six students from different racial backgrounds, nationalities, religions, native languages, sexual orientations and mental health challenges will also be featured.

Honor Code Office administrator Ben Schilaty is organizing the event. He said participants will talk about what belonging looks like to them, when they felt seen and heard, when they felt like they contributed and what they did to find their place at BYU. The goal is for other diverse students who attend the event to realize that they, too, have a place at BYU.

Associate Dean Nathan Ward expressed his excitement in welcoming students back on campus and having them safely gather and participate in this concert after 18 months.

“We really want to have a situation where people realize they have a lot more in common with their fellow students than they have that’s different,” Ward said.

Marissa Gilson, inclusion advisor at the Office of Student Success and Inclusion, is working with the BYU Office of Belonging and its concert committee.

“Our main hope is that students will see themselves in the students that are sharing, but also hear different perspectives. We have a diverse group of students across campus, and we are trying to get as many perspectives as possible of ways that we can do better at creating belonging on campus,” Gilson said.

Schilaty believes the stories featuring students, faculty and staff will be the highlight of the evening. “The real power in this event is in sharing stories. Really getting to know our community is what knits our hearts together and creates a sense of belonging.”

Event organizers hope the concert will encourage members of the BYU community to have a real “Christlike curiosity” about those around them, Schilaty said.