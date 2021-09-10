How to get involved with National Day of Service

Women participate in a variety of service projects at BYU Women’s Conference. Community members can participate in similar service projects tomorrow on 9/11, which is federally recognized as a National Day of Service. (The Daily Universe)

The 9/11 day of remembrance is federally recognized as a National Day of Service, and serving the local community is one way to honor heroes and fallen victims.

These are a few ways members of the community can volunteer this weekend and commemorate this anniversary and day of remembrance.

Help cut and tie fleece blankets for Deliah’s Hope, a center for victims of sex trafficking.

Join the Provo YSA 1st Stake in cleaning up the Provo Cemetery.

Collect snacks and canned food for Orem school food pantries.

Create care packages and personal messages of gratitude for community heroes and first responders in Utah County.

Thank veterans for their heroic services by writing letters, drawing pictures and creating short videos with Happiness for Heroes.

Collect, sort and deliver hygiene items at Westridge Elementary School.

Assemble food and eyeglasses kits for children in need at local elementary schools with Community Action.

“Especially during the events of the last couple of weeks and in remembrance of 9/11, I think our veterans could use some appreciation and the knowledge that they are loved,” said Jenner Berryhill, a Happiness for Heroes volunteer. “It makes me feel good that I can help connect people’s gratitude to the people who deserve so much of it.”

Dahlia’s Hope volunteer Laurie Vukich said this charity speaks to her heart. “I feel like you do service for (victims of sex trafficking), but so much more comes back to you in the process.”

Readers can visit the Just Serve website for more information on ways to volunteer tomorrow.