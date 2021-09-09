September arts calendar full of options for BYU community

Scene from BYU BRAVO!’s show, “Off the Map: Airplay.” This show is the first of many available to students and Provo community members through BRAVO!, BYU’s visiting artist performance series. (Mandi Robins)

The demand for fun is on the rise as the streets of Provo once again fill with students both new and returning. Look no further for a compilation of some upcoming art events happening both on and off campus.

An independent student art show titled “Thresholds” is being held on Sept. 11 at 258 E. 4075 North in Provo. Logan Bushman, 24, a senior from Midland, Texas, is working to create a series of art shows throughout his final year at BYU.

“The arts is a completely different way of thinking…it brings points of view into a conversation that would otherwise not exist,” Bushman said.

“Thresholds” focuses on the exploration of different thresholds in people’s lives and explores the connections between faith and religion, life and death, and faith and sexuality.

“I think that creation and creativity is an inherent part of human nature, no matter who you are, and part of you wants to create. If you don’t involve yourself in the arts that part of yourself will not be fulfilled,” Bushman said.

BYU’s annual “World of Dance” showcases on Sept. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the de Jong Concert Hall.

This year the “World of Dance” is different from any other, as it marks the first time BYU’s Young Ambassadors have been invited to perform in the show. This is a unique performance because it is one of the only shows where all groups from the BYU Department of Dance perform and showcase their talents in the same show.

A free family concert from “BYU Philharmonic: Trumpets, Trumpets Everywhere!” debuts on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. in the de Jong Concert Hall on BYU campus.

On Sept. 30, The 5 Browns perform their program “Rising Phoenix” as part of BYU’s BRAVO! visiting artist performance series. According to the website, The 5 Browns hope to communicate the “resilience of the human spirit” to their audience throughout their program and will perform pieces ranging from past to present.

Bridget Benton, producer of the BRAVO! and Listen Up Series, talked about the opportunities BRAVO! and other art productions provide to students. “I think it’s important for students to be well rounded. We love to see students in our spaces, we love for them to engage with the work that’s happening!” she said.

Other art events for this month include BYU MOA Gallery Talks, SCERA’s “Sleepy Chaperone,” and “1820: The Musical” held at The Covey Center.

With the Y-Tix program and the ample opportunities to get involved, BYU students and the surrounding community can work to expand their horizons, experience new ways of thinking, and continue to build bridges with one another.