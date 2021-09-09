New BYU football video board goes up days before home opener against Utah

If you’ve driven past LaVell Edwards Stadium this summer, you’ve likely seen a major construction project underway on the south end zone along University Parkway. BYU is putting up a bigger and better video scoreboard funded entirely by Nu Skin.

The project was announced by BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe in April and construction has been ongoing throughout the summer, right up until the home opener this Saturday against Utah.

“Together, we have established a great atmosphere at LaVell Edwards Stadium,” Holmoe said in the announcement. “These upgrades will greatly enhance the game-day experience.”

For months, only the metal skeleton and catwalks could be seen above the south endzone, but with the LED panels going up this week, the screen looks almost ready for fans to enjoy at the Cougars’ first game in Provo this season.

In addition to the south video board, Nu Skin is paying for a new video board on the north end zone which was completed earlier this summer, LED ribbon boards around the top of the bleachers and an all-new stadium sound system. The project is part of a longtime corporate partnership between BYU Athletics and the Provo-based personal care products company.

The new video board on the north end zone of LaVell Edwards Stadium was completed earlier in the summer before the south one. (Melissa Collado)

“One of the many things the past year has taught us is the importance of community,” Nu Skin CEO Ritch Wood said in a press release. “We look forward to connecting with BYU fans and students during the upcoming season and are excited to be able to enhance the experience through the video boards and sound system at LaVell Edwards Stadium.”

The dimensions of the old video boards were 34 by 50 feet, while the new dimensions of the new south board will be 48 by 131 feet and the north board will be 36 by 72 feet. The north and south ribbon boards are currently four feet tall and will be replaced with 8-foot ribbon boards. A new single-point sound system will replace the old sound system in the north end zone.

A graphic from BYU Athletics compares the old video board to the new one on the south end zone. (BYU Football Twitter)

Some fans commented on the apparent last-minute nature of the project, with Twitter user Thom Hone comparing it to procrastinating a school project.

“BYU looks to have taken my approach to a large project,” Hone said. “Meander your way through it, get behind, and then stay up for 72 hours to submit it at 11:58 p.m. when it is due at 11:59 p.m.”

The completed stadium improvements will be on full display as BYU looks to break a nine-game losing streak to Utah on Saturday, in front of what is expected to be the largest crowd in Provo since before the pandemic.