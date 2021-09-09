Good News Thursday: Rescue dog helps recycle, tiny homes built to help homeless people

Twin panda cubs born in Madrid

Baby pandas are completely dependent on their mothers for at least the first four months of their lives. (Anadolu Agency)

Hairless and pink twin panda cubs were born to mother and father Hua Zuiba and Bing Xing on Monday at the Madrid Zoo. This zoo is part of a conservation effort that has brought giant pandas from close to extinction, however the species is still listed as “vulnerable.” Twin panda births are not uncommon, as twin pandas were born to the same parents in 2010 and in the Paris Beauval Zoo in August. These pandas are considered China’s natural treasure.

“In a video released by the zoo, Hua Zuiba can be seen vocalizing while moving into the labor position. A cub appears in just a few seconds, wiggling energetically…” the Associated Press reported.

Rescue dog helps recycle

Chipper, an 8-year-old rescue dog, and his owner are saving Arizona wildlife, picking up litter wherever they go. (Easy Happy Dog)

Chipper, an 8-year-old rescue dog, is saving the planet one plastic bottle at a time. Shortly after owner Katie Pollak adopted him in 2011, she realized Chipper had a fascination with plastic water bottles. Together they have collected over 200,000 pounds of litter and hope to collect 1 million pounds by 2023.

Chipper started picking up plastic water bottles after adoption, Pollak told TODAY news. “And he motivated me to do the same. I really started getting out and picking up more than I was before, so we created kind of a team.”

Tiny homes built to help homeless people transition

The Tiny Home Village in Albuquerque is battling the American homeless epidemic by providing housing and more to the homeless community. (Good News Network)

The Tiny Home Village in Albuquerque was built to help homeless people transition by providing social services, opportunities and reconnection with values and responsibility. The tiny houses have lockable doors, a desk, two chairs, a bed, a closet and stoop, where residents can cook, do laundry, watch television, socialize, use the internet and access a library.

“We’re trying to give the villagers some tools that would stand them in really good stead once they do move out,” Albuquerque Tiny Home Village resource manager Ilse Biel told Christian Science Monitor.

Biel added that the theory is working; the community is taking ownership of daily chores and holding each other accountable.