Cougar Connection
Faculty Friday: Chip Oscarson
By Ally O'Rullian - September 9, 2021
Meet Chip! Chip Oscarson is a professor in interdisciplinary humanities specializing in Scandinavian and environmental literature and film. He is also an associate dean of general education. He likes to collect rocks in special places like the one on his shelf from a beach north of Eugene, Oregon. One of his favorite parts of the cinematic experience is watching a movie with a crowd and feeling a sense of community.