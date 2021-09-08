BYUSA clubs promote on-campus activities, encourage participation

Members of BYUSA clubs set up booths to promote activities and unique interests on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Clubs Rush event. (Addie Blacker)

Leaders and members of BYUSA clubs gathered on Tuesday to advertise and promote their unique talents and interests to BYU students outside the Wilkinson Student Center.

Diverse clubs attended this year’s BYUSA Clubs Rush event and shared how being part of their community has helped them.

Since his first year at BYU, A Capella Club member Daniel Phillips said he was given many opportunities to grow in his love for music, including becoming a group leader in the club. “Put yourself out there. There are many opportunities for even non-singers to belong in a group of trust.”

Other club members value the community they find through their clubs. Rock Climbing Club member Haden Penrod said it can be easy to be intimidated. “Don’t be afraid to mess up. This is a great and friendly community where you can meet unique people that you might never meet otherwise.”

Settlers of Catan Club president Joseph Carroll said clubs can help students unwind from all the stresses in life. “Mental health is a big issue today and everyone should find a place to have fun,” he said.

Clubs come together during Clubs Night each Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Wilkinson Center. Individual clubs post often on social media with news about upcoming events and meetings.