Police Beat: Aug. 28–Sept. 3

BYU

Criminal Mischief

Aug. 29 – Damage to a campus sign was reported on Maeser Hill.

Aug. 30 – Criminal mischief was reported near parking lot 34.

Aug. 31 – Criminal mischief was reported on Maeser Hill.

Provo

Theft

Aug. 28 – Property theft was reported near 100 South and 500 East Street.

Aug. 30 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1800 North on Freedom Boulevard.

Sept. 1 – Property theft was reported near 1520 North on Reese Drive.

Sept. 1 – Property theft was reported near 600 South and 1600 West Street.

Sept. 1 – Property theft was reported near West Center Street.

Sept. 1 – Property theft was reported near 500 North and 400 East Street.

Sept. 1 – Property theft was reported near 2470 West and 460 South Street.

Burglary

Aug. 31 – Burglary from a storage shed was reported near 3610 North and 400 West.

Sept. 3 – Burglary was reported near 1400 North and 2720 West Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Aug. 28 – Motor vehicle theft was reported near 400 South on State Street.

Aug. 30 – Motor vehicle theft was reported near 3125 North on Canyon Road.

Sexual Assault

Aug. 31 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near South 300 West Street.

Sept. 1 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 900 East Center Street.