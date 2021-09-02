Good News Thursday: No cows left behind in Hurricane Ida flooding, shelter dog becomes face of new adoption billboard

No cows left behind in Hurricane Ida flooding

Volunteers from Louisiana gathered together to save the state’s livestock after Hurricane Ida’s devastating effects. (Livik)

Livestock were trapped in mass debris after Hurricane Ida’s devastating effects left Louisiana grazing lands flooded. Volunteers gathered together to not only rescue people from the storm, but cows as well.

“We got about 300 head of cattle… out here that we couldn’t get out from the back pastures in time before the storm came in, being that it was a quickly developing storm,” lead volunteer Derek Billiot told We’ve Got New Orleans News.

The cows were not always cooperative, so the volunteers had to get creative using rescue methods such as coaxing them to higher grounds, roping them and dragging them to safety.

14-year-old saves lives after being inspired by TV show

14-year-old Lily Swanson helped save people from a burning building after receiving inspiration from her favorite Disney+ show, “9-1-1.” (Good News Network)

14-year-old Lily Swanson noticed a strong burning smell and did everything in her power to help while on her walk near her home in Leyland, U.K. After noticing black smoke coming out of an apartment, she ran home to wake her dad and call emergency services. Upon returning, she reported people hanging out the window to escape the flames.

“We did everything we could do and thankfully everyone got out safely, which was the best thing that could have ever happened,” Swanson told Good News Network.

Swanson credits her fast response time, calmness and effectiveness to her favorite Disney+ show “9-1-1.”

Shelter dog becomes face of new adoption billboard

Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in Mission, Kansas rents billboards to feature dogs available for adoption. The billboards feature dogs who have lived at the shelter the longest. (Scott Poore)

Sally Sue, an 11-year-old pit bull, was given her own billboard so she might finally get adopted after sitting for two years in a shelter.

“The goal is to find (Sally Sue) not just a home, but the perfect home. As quickly as we do that, we move onto the next shelter pet that deserves to be up there,” animal advocate Scott Poore told K Midland Broadcast Company. Poore took out the 30-foot billboard in Mission, Kansas.

“A billboard, especially on I-35, it’s going to get thousands of views,” Poore said. “All we need is that one right person to go by, make eye contact with the billboard, and we are saving another life.”