Elder Dean M. Davies dies after battling cancer

Elder Dean M. Davies died after a battle with cancer on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. He was 69 years old.

Elder Davies was called to be a General Authority Seventy during October 2020 General Conference after nearly a decade of church service as a counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Prior to his service in leadership roles, Elder Davies was a managing director of the Special Projects Department, overseeing real estate and temple construction for the Church.

Elder Davies’ service to the church was lifelong and included a variety of volunteer service positions including mission president of the Puerto Rico San Juan Mission, stake president and as a full-time missionary to Uruguay/Paraguay. In his obituary, his many positions were listed.

As a former student of BYU, Elder Davies earned his degree in agricultural economics before continuing his education at Stanford and Northwestern University. Elder Davies spoke at a university devotional in 2015 where he said the Lord uses ordinary people to accomplish His purposes.

“He will use you. If you give your hearts to Him and strive to walk in faith and compassion on the path the Savior commanded, He will use you. He will use you in ways you cannot now imagine,” Elder Davies said.

Elder Davies is survived by his wife, Darla Davies, and their five children and 17 grandchildren. Funeral services are still pending.