Police Beat: June 19–25

BYU

Graffiti

June 21 – Graffiti was reported on the side of the B-67 service building.

Provo

Property Theft

June 19 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 800 South and 1150 East.

June 19 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 100 North and 400 East.

June 19 – Property theft was reported near 100 North and 1000 West.

June 19 – Property theft was reported at a government building near 100 South and 300 West.

June 19 – Property theft was reported near 100 East and 500 South.

June 20 – Property theft was reported near 3500 North on Sioux Circle.

June 21 – Property theft was reported near 100 West and 700 North.

June 21 – Property theft was reported near 1200 North on State Street.

June 22 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1400 West and 1825 North.

June 22 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1200 North on Lakeview Drive.

June 23 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 500 North and 500 East.

June 23 – Property theft was reported at the Provo City Library at 550 N. University Ave.

June 24 – Property theft was reported near 100 South and 300 West.

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 19 – An automobile was reported stolen near 700 East on Center Street.

June 20 – A motorcycle was reported stolen from a residence near 1000 East on Fir Avenue.

Burglary

June 22 – A residential burglary involving an unlawful entry was reported near 1300 North and 380 West.