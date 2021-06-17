Stadium of Fire is returning for its 40-year anniversary on Saturday, July 3 at Lavell Edwards Stadium with a jam-packed show after last-year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19.

“It’s Stadium of Fire’s 40th anniversary and we’re not holding back. This will be a big show,” Executive Director of America’s Freedom Festival at Provo Jim Evans said in a press release.

The event is headlined by Grammy-winning country singer Lee Greenwood and four-time Billboard, number-one hits country singer Collin Raye.

“Typically we only have one headliner, but this year we have two major performers. Lee Greenwood is a Grammy-award winning artist and famous for his song ‘Proud to be an American,’ and Raye is another legendary country music artist, who’s been in the industry forever,” Blue Helm Communications team member Emory Cook said.

On top of the two country icons, stunt group Nitro Circus will be performing death-defying motorcycle stunts.

Nitro Circus member performs a motorcycle stunt. The stunt group will perform at Stadium of Fire on July 3. (Blue Helm)

Putting the event together didn’t come easy as Stadium of Fire organizers had to maneuver the ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines early in the year, according to Cook.

“We’ve been planning all year, it’s been a very different year just because there’s more uncertainty leading up to the event because of Covid-19,” Cook said.

Even now, Stadium of Fire organizers are dealing with the lingering effects of COVID-19 as the question of full capacity is still in the air. Stadium of Fire currently has a capacity of over 20,000 and is unsure if it will be allowed a full-capacity for the event, Cook said.

Stadium of Fire will also honor Utah’s first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freedom Festival Events

To go along with Stadium of Fire, America’s Freedom Festival at Provo will host a variety of events in early July to celebrate Independence Day.

The Freedom Awards Gala kicks off the Independence Day celebration on July 1. The Awards Gala honors those who have each “made a unique contribution to the cause of the freedoms guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution.”

A Patriotic Service will be the sole event on July 4. The service includes Millennial Choirs and Orchestras’ performances and emeritus General Authority Tad R. Callister speaking. The event will take place at Lavell Edwards Stadium and is free to attend.

The Freedom Run and the Grand Parade, the largest Independence Day parade in Utah, will close out the Independence Day celebrations on Monday, July 5.