Jordanelle Reservoir

Photo by Addie Blacker

Utah is going through a “megadrought” and facing the driest 20-year period since the Middle Ages according to BYU ecosystem ecology professor Ben Abbott.

This is causing low water levels in reservoirs and lakes around the state. Photos are from Utah Lake, Deer Creek and Jordanelle Reservoir.

Deer Creek

Photo by Addie Blacker

Deer Creek

Photo by Addie Blacker

Deer Creek

Photo by Addie Blacker

Utah Lake

Photo by Addie Blacker

Utah Lake

Photo by Addie Blacker

Utah Lake

Photo by Addie Blacker

Jordanelle Reservoir

Photo by Addie Blacker