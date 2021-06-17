Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering

BYU graduate student JT Frandsen designed the pictured robot to help small businesses make better decisions for factory automation. Frandsen was one of two mechanical engineering students who have qualified for the top eight of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Society of Manufacturing Engineers Student Manufacturing Design Competition. This is the first time in BYU history two students have made it to the final round at the same time. (Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering)

This is the first time in BYU history two students have made it to the final round at the same time. This competition gives manufacturing students the chance to present innovative design ideas. BYU graduate students Andrew Eyring and JT Frandsen will present their work at the final round June 22.

Eyring’s project, “Analysis of a Closed-Loop Digital Twin,” uses a dice demonstrator to analyze data in sorting and production. Frandsen’s “UR Cobot Digital Twins to Assist SMEs with Robot Integration” uses augmented reality technology to help create factory automation for small businesses.

Frandsen said he felt he had opportunities for project development at BYU he wouldn’t have found at other universities.

“I feel like I wouldn’t have been able to have done anything like this if it wasn’t for the environment of BYU and specifically Dr. Hovanski’s vision,” Frandsen said of his advising professor Yuri Hovanski.

School of Communications

BYU graduate and University of North Carolina Ph.D. student Autumn Linford won the 2021 Diversity in Journalism History Research Award. (School of Communications)

BYU graduate and University of North Carolina Ph.D. student Autumn Linford won the 2021 Diversity in Journalism History Research Award. This award was presented by the History Division of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication, a group which commends outstanding research papers in the communications field. Linford won the division's Top Student Paper Award as well.

Linford’s paper was called “Perceptions of Progressive Era Newsgirls: Framing of Girl Newsies by Reformers, Newspapers, and the Public.”

“I am thrilled to receive this award and to have the spotlight on this important and understudied topic,” Linford said. “Newsgirls are an essential piece to understanding Progressive Era newspapers and news-workers. I am honored to help bring their stories and experiences to light.”

Marriott School of Business

The BYU Marriott School of Business has named ten MBA candidates as 2021 Hawes Scholars. This honor is the highest distinction available for BYU MBA students and includes a cash award of $10,000 for each honoree. (Marriott School of Business)

The BYU Marriott School of Business has named ten MBA candidates as 2021 Hawes Scholars. This honor is the highest distinction available for BYU MBA students and includes a cash award of $10,000 for each honoree.

This year’s recipients include Stephanie Maynes Aldous from Studio City, California; Dunia Alrabadi from Ajloun, Jordan; Lillian Barton from Baltimore, Maryland; Ryan Brown from Shelby, Michigan; Chad Carr from Boise, Idaho; and Mark Easton Johnston from Stafford, Virginia. Other honorees include Sage Maddux from Denver, Colorado; Dallin Pope from Springville, Utah; Sarah Waggoner from Las Vegas, Nevada; and Michael Wakeham from Parker, Colorado.

“I’ve been blown away by the many high-caliber students, professors, faculty, and alumni that I have been able to interact with these last two years,” Carr said.

The Hawes Award is named for corporate executive Rodney A. Hawes Jr. and his wife, Beverly, who gave more than $2 million to help the Marriott Center’s MBA program grow. The award was created in 1998 to recognize graduating MBA students’ accomplishments.