Church and NAACP announce educational, social collaboration

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People announced educational and social initiatives to help African Americans Monday morning in Salt Lake City.

“Today, we are pleased to announce three key initiatives that have emerged from our many discussions and prayerful planning,” President Russell M. Nelson said in a news conference. “Leaders of the Church have found common ground with the NAACP as we have discussed challenges that beset some of God’s children.”

Church leaders and NAACP leaders meet Monday morning. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the NAACP announced their collaboration to help African Americans in the United States. (Church Newsroom)

The Church intends to help young Black students in the United States with a $1 million scholarship donation per year over a three-year period, which will be overseen by the United Negro College Fund.

Additionally the Church announced a donation of $250,000 to start the Amos C. Brown Student Fellowship. The Student Fellowship will send students to Ghana for an opportunity to learn about their heritage.

The Church will also make a contribution of $2 million over a two-year period to encourage service and help those in underprivileged parts of America, President Nelson said in a news conference after meeting with NAACP leaders.

Monday’s announcement of the Church’s collaboration with the NAACP is newest collaboration the groups have made since they first met back in May 2018 in an ongoing effort to show, “greater civility and kindness and to work together to bless the lives of all God’s children.”

“These efforts represent an ongoing desire of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to teach and live the two great commandments: to love God and neighbor,” President Nelson said at the news conference.