Police Beat: June 5–11

BYU

Juvenile Problem

June 7 – A teenager participating in EFY on the BYU campus was reported for vaping tobacco products in Heritage Halls.

Provo

Theft

June 6 – Property theft was reported near 1100 West and 100 South.

June 7 – Property theft was reported at a convenience store near 500 North and 900 East.

June 7 – Property theft involving deception was reported near 500 West and 970 South.

June 7 – Property theft was reported near 900 East and 450 North.

June 8 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 300 West and 920 South.

June 9 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 300 North and 300 West.

Motor Vehicle Theft

June 7 – An automobile was reported stolen near 500 East and 300 South.

Burglary

June 10 – A residential burglary involving an unlawful entry was reported near 600 West and 1720 North.

June 10 – A residential burglary involving a forced entry was reported near 200 North and 400 West.