Gov. Cox asks Utah residents to pray for rain

Gov. Spencer Cox posted a video on Twitter asking all Utahns to pray for rain this weekend. The drought Utah is currently experiencing can bring a multitude of problems to Utah residents, he said. (@GovCox on Twitter)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is asking Utah residents of all faiths to pray for more rain from June 4-6.

“I’ve already asked all Utahns to conserve water by avoiding long showers, fixing leaky faucets, and planting water-wise landscapes. But I fear those efforts alone won’t be enough to protect us. We need more rain and we need it now. We need divine intervention,” Cox said in a video he posted on Twitter.

Amid dangerous drought conditions, we’re inviting all Utahns — regardless of religious affiliation — to join us this weekend in collective and humble prayer for rain.



Read more: https://t.co/uJzFARl7BI pic.twitter.com/HS755aXEy3 — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) June 3, 2021

Cox hopes the collaborative prayers by Utah residents will help the state avoid the travesties that come along with excessive droughts.

“By praying collaboratively and collectively asking God or whatever higher being you believe in for more rain, we may be able to escape the deadliest aspects of the continuing drought,” Cox said in the video.

The drought Utah is currently experiencing can bring a multitude of problems to Utah residents, according to Cox.

“Extremely dry conditions bring the potential for deadly fires and the lack of water threatens our crops, our livestock and wildlife, our food supply chains and our way of life,” Cox said.

Snow-covered Utah mountains are seen here in February 2021. Utah has seen less snow over the years, creating a drought. (Preston Crawley)

Cox’s announcement of praying for rain is raising eyebrows in the Twitter comment section.

Twitter user @EffervescingD wrote, “This video isn’t upsetting because he believes in prayer. It’s upsetting because the measures listed are obviously not going to work. Individual citizens should cut back on water consumption, but the majority of our usage comes from businesses.”