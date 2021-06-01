Provo events June 2021

A Ferris wheel is shown here at a previous Art City Days in Springville. The event includes a 5k fun run, rodeo, carnival and more. (Springville Art City Days)

Provo

June 4 – Dive-In movie at Provo Recreation Center

June 5 – A Year in the Life by Elevate Dance at the Covey Center for the Arts, 4 p.m.

June 7 – Stories in the Park at Provo City Library at Academy Square, 10-10:30 a.m.

June 7, 14, 21, 28 – Movies in the Park at Provo Canyon Park at dusk

June 10 – Stories in the Park at Provo City Library at Academy Square, 10-10:30 a.m.

June 10, 24 – Food truck roundup at North Park, 5-8 p.m.

June 19 – KSL Classifieds Provo Garage Sale at Provo Towne Center, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 25 – Stars and Stripes Beach Party at Riverwoods, 4 p.m.

June 26 – Provo Farmers Market at Pioneer Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 30 – Blue Sky Concert at the Covey Center Lawn, 6 p.m.

Other Utah County events

Springville

June 5-12 – Art City Days at Spring Acres Arts Park

June 12 – Car Show at 587 S Main Street

June 14 – Music Mondays at the Springville Public Library, 10:30-11 a.m.

Orem

June 5 – African Heritage Festival at University Place, 3-8 p.m.

June 7-12 – Orem Summerfest 2021 at Orem City Center Park

June 25-26 – Bluegrassroots Timpanogos Folk Festival at Timpanogos High School, 6:30 p.m.

American Fork

June 18 – Comedy Hypnosis Show with Eric Wanner at the Towne Hub, 5 p.m.

June 19 – Forkfest at Art Dye Park, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Pleasant Grove

June 12-20 – Pleasant Grove 2021 Strawberry Days at 200 S Main Street

Sundance

June 20 – Summer Solstice Event at Sundance Mountain Resort, 12-8 p.m.

Lehi

May 21-Aug. 28 – Sean Kennedy’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO Bricks at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.