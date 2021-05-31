Outside the Outbreak: Zach Wilson impresses team, advocates aim to revive wolf protections

Jets rookie QB Wilson ‘relentless’ in quest to learn offense

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson prepares to pass during an NFL football practice, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

During his short time with the Jets, Wilson has impressed his coaches and teammates with his insatiable desire to improve.

“He’s relentless, in terms of his want for knowledge and in terms of studying,” coach Robert Saleh said. “He’s got a lot of horsepower in his mind. And he’s not afraid to use all of it.”

The Jets held their third session of organized team activities Thursday, and it was the first open to reporters. Wilson looked anything but a wide-eyed rookie, zipping crisp passes around the field with the type of accuracy and touch that made him so coveted by New York that it chose to move on from Sam Darnold and start fresh with a young signal caller.

New wolf killing laws trigger push to revive US protections

FILE – This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. The Humane Society and other groups filed a legal petition Wednesday, May 26, 2021, asking Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to use her emergency authority to return thousands of wolves in the region to the endangered species list. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)

Wildlife advocates pressed the Biden administration on Wednesday to revive federal protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society and Sierra Club filed a legal petition asking Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to use her emergency authority to return thousands of wolves in the region to protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, ‘2nd-rate imitations’

FILE – In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens to President Donald Trump speak during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Ryan is weighing in on the fight for the Republican Party’s future and he’s urging conservatives to reject Donald Trump and “second-rate imitations.” Ryan is making the remarks in a speech May 27, 2021, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Emerging from two years of relative silence, former House Speaker Paul Ryan joined the fight against Donald Trump on Thursday, urging fellow conservatives to reject the former president’s divisive politics and those Republican leaders who emulate him.

Ryan made his remarks during an evening address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. He was critical of both Republicans and Democrats, though he saved his sharpest barbs for Trump, who is by most measures the leader of the modern-day Republican Party.

“It was horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end,” Ryan said, referring to the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol that Trump inspired on Jan. 6.

Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

Washington Wizards’ Russell Westbrook, left, reacts past Philadelphia 76ers’ Danny Green after a dunk during the first half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced” going forward.

All three incidents took place during playoff games Wednesday. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.