Temples continue to reopen in phases

A May 25 press release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said 60 temples will reopen in Phase 3 during June and July 2021. 13 temples will begin Phase 2-B on June 7.

Temples have been reopening in four phases since May 2020 “based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Phase 1 allows living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment. Phase 2 means the temple is open for all living ordinances only with restrictions. In Phase 2-B, temples are open for all living ordinances and baptisms for deceased individuals with restrictions.

At Phase 3, the temple is open for all ordinances with restrictions. Temples set to reopen in Phase 3 include both the Provo Utah Temple and Provo City Center Temple.

Phase 4 means temples are open for full operations. A link to a complete list of temples and their reopening statuses as of May 31 can be found in the press release.

According to the release, temples in the first four phases are operating on a limited basis. There will be key precautions in place for temple workers and patrons based on local circumstances and government regulations.

Precautions may include masks, reduced numbers of patrons, fewer staff in the temple, sanitation after ceremonies, social distancing and seating arrangements, and temperature checks at the entrance.

“The five phases of opening reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple and observe health restrictions in the temple district,” the press release said.