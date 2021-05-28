Police Beat: May 22–28

BYU

Threatening

May 22 – A student reported being sent a threatening electronic message from another student.

Fraud

May 25 – A man reportedly attempted to fill a prescription at the Student Health Center using a fake prescription and a fake driver’s license. The suspect was arrested and booked on charges relating to prescription fraud and false identification.

Provo

Theft

May 22 – Property theft was reported near 600 South on University Avenue.

May 23 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 100 North and 500 East.

May 23 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 600 South and 500 West.

May 24 – Property theft was reported in a parking garage near 700 South and 650 West.

May 25 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 100 East and 400 North.

May 25 – Property theft was reported near 700 West and 200 North.

May 27 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 600 East and 600 North.

May 27 – Property theft was reported near 1200 South on Towne Centre Boulevard.

May 27 – Property theft was reported near 1500 South on University Avenue.

May 28 – A bicycle was reported stolen off the road near 500 South and 1440 West.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 26 – A motorcycle was reported stolen near 200 East and 500 North.

Robbery

May 24 – A robbery involving a strongarm was reported at a chain store near 1300 North on State Street.

Sexual Assault

May 24 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported at a residence near 1600 West and 380 South.