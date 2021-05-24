BYU Football announces plans for full capacity at home games this fall

The BYU football team announced on Friday, May 21, that it is planning to have full capacity at home games at LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall after a 2020 season that featured limited to no fans.

“We are really excited to welcome back Cougar Nation into LaVell Edwards Stadium this fall,” BYU Athletic Director Tom Holmoe said in a press release. “I know our football team is looking forward to a great schedule this season. We are all extremely excited to be able to see the return of the unmatched atmosphere generated by BYU fans in LaVell Edwards Stadium.”

Following the season opener in Las Vegas against Arizona, the 2021 home opener for BYU will be against the University of Utah on Sept. 11. It will be the first BYU home game to allow full capacity since Idaho State on Nov. 16, 2019.

The first three home games of the 2020 season had no fans due to state COVID-19 guidelines. 6,000 fans were allowed at home games against Texas State and Western Kentucky before COVID spikes caused further limitations, dropping to 1,000 fans against Northern Alabama and no fans against San Diego State.

LaVell Edwards Stadium has a full capacity of 63,470 fans, which has not been reached since Boise State visited Provo in 2015. The Boise State Broncos return to LaVell Edwards Stadium this season on Oct. 9, following meetings against Arizona State and South Florida at home on Sept. 18 and 25, respectively.

Former BYU head coach Bronco Mendenhall makes his return to Provo on Oct. 30, leading the Virginia Cavaliers, and the final home game of the 2021 season will be against Idaho State on Nov. 6.

In addition to full capacity in the stadium, BYU is planning on the return of fan activities such as tailgating for the 2021 season. This could include the “Cougar Walk,” where fans greet the players as they enter the stadium, and “Cougar Canyon,” featuring games and food outside of the stadium before kickoff.

“Plans for full stadium capacity will continue to be contingent on COVID-19 cases staying at a low rate and will also be influenced by vaccination rates,” the press release added. “With these variables, plans are subject to change.”