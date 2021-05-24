BYU announces traditional fall semester

BYU announced a traditional fall semester on May 24, meaning no physical distancing or masks and the vast majority of classes being offered in-person. (Sydnee Gonzalez)

BYU officially announced that this fall semester would be a traditional semester meaning no physical distancing, no masks and the vast majority of classes being offered in-person in an announcement on its website.

Although masks and physical distancing won’t be required for fall, that decision could change depending on trends in disease prevalence and guidance received from local and state governments, according to the announcement.

BYU Academic Vice President Shane Reese said the university is looking forward to gathering together on campus. “We’re grateful for the resilience, creativity and fortitude of our students, faculty and staff as they’ve adapted and overcome the higher education challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Students can begin building fall semester registration carts on Monday, May 24. Priority registration begins on June 7, and the first day of Fall Semester 2021 is Monday, August 30.