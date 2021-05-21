BYU softball loses in NCAA tournament opener against Virginia Tech

BYU softball was unable to build off an early lead, losing to Virginia Tech 5-2 in game one of the Tempe region at the NCAA Tournament Thursday evening.

Despite taking the lead off of a Rylee Jensen home run, the Cougars were only able to muster up another run and two hits the rest of the game.

BYU left seven on base, including having bases loaded in the top of the seventh with one out.

Virginia Tech outhit BYU 12-3. Nine of the Hokies’ hits came in the second, third and fourth innings, where Virginia Tech scored all their runs.

BYU would quickly take in the lead at the top of the first with Rylee Jensen homering as the lead-off hitter.

Virginia Tech tied it up at one a piece as Kelsey Bennett hit a solo shot in the bottom of the second.

The Hokies posed a threat to take the lead in the same inning as they had runners on second and third with no out. Cougars’ ace Autumn Moffat-Korth ended the danger by retiring three consecutive batters.

Bennett would do more damage with a RBI single in the bottom third to give Virginia Tech a 2-1 lead. The Hokies did more damage in the inning to give themselves a 4-1 lead.

Down to their last batter, the Cougars had an opportunity to take the lead with bases loaded and WCC player of the year Violet Zavodnik at the plate. The freshman fouled out to first to end the game.

BYU will play the loser of Arizona State/Southern Illinois today in hopes of winning to continue their season.