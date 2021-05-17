BYU announces changing COVID-19 restrictions

BYU announced several changes to COVID-19 restrictions on campus in an Instagram post on May 17. (Sydnee Gonzalez)

BYU announced the lowering of COVID-19 restrictions on their website and through social media on May 17.

Beginning May 24, masks will only be required in certain areas and circumstances on campus. For those who are not vaccinated, masks are encouraged when physical distancing is not maintained. BYU also said “individuals may choose to wear a mask in any setting.”

In the announcement, BYU specifically mentioned masks will be required in classrooms through spring term, at Studio 1030 and the BYU Health Center for both employees and patrons, for BYU Dining Services employees under the supervisors’ direction, and in “other areas where required or directed.”

BYU said if trends continue, masks will not be required in classrooms during Summer Term. Additional guidelines on mask requirements can be found on BYU’s coronavirus website.

BYU “strongly urges” the campus community to get vaccinated and “to the extent feasible” encourages physical distancing in classrooms, workplaces and campus service areas.

BYU’s COVID-19 Updates webpage also says events on campus will now be following the “pre-pandemic processes and current BYU policies.”

“All travel must comply with state and local health regulations, including COVID-19 requirements imposed by the destination jurisdiction,” the webpage says.

Domestic university-related travel may resume if participants are fully vaccinated and the travel is “accordance with pre-pandemic processes and current BYU policies if they are able to provide documentation of vaccination to their supervisor.” Those who are not vaccinated must get approval from BYU’s Domestic Travel Group and COVID-19 testing protocols may be required.

International travel requires approval from the line vice president and international vice president but once approved, “travel may begin to be scheduled on May 17 for a May 24 or later departure.”