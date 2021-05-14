Police Beat: May 8⁠–⁠14

BYU

⁠Alcohol Offense

May 9 – Individuals were reported for drinking alcohol at the Y trailhead. Officers responded, confirmed the individuals had been drinking⁠ and asked them to leave the area.

Accident Hit and Run

May 9 – A vehicle was reportedly damaged while parked on campus in the JKB west parking lot. A suspect was identified and cited for failing to report the accident.

Provo

Theft

May 8 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1300 North on Canyon Road.

May 10 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 300 South and 1800 West.

May 11 – Property theft was reported near 500 South on Freedom Boulevard.

May 12 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 900 North and 700 West.

May 12 – Property theft involving deception was reported at an auto dealership near 800 West on Columbia Lane.

May 13 – Property theft was reported at a motel near 1400 South on University Avenue.

May 13 – Property theft was reported near 100 North and 300 West.

May 13 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 700 South and 400 West.

May 13 – Property theft was reported near 200 North and 1600 West.

Robbery

May 8 – A robbery involving a strongarm was reported in a parking garage near 400 North on University Avenue.

May 10 – A robbery involving use of a weapon was reported at a middle school near 2400 North on Timpview Drive.

Motor Vehicle Theft

May 10 – A vehicle was reported stolen near 500 North on University Avenue.

May 12 – A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 1000 South and 350 East.

Burglary

May 13 – A nonresidential burglary involving a forced entry was reported near 400 South on State Street.