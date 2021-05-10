Suspect arrested for campus lewdness

Students walk along the southwest path near Maeser Hill to the BYU campus on April 27. A suspect was arrested for lewdness on May 7 in connection with a flashing incident in this area of campus. (Sydnee Gonzalez)

A suspect was arrested for lewdness on May 7 in connection with a flashing incident on the BYU campus.

A female BYU student reported a man for exposing himself to her while she ran on campus near Maeser Hill on May 5. He was seen in a Wendy’s uniform: a red polo shirt, red hat, black pants and black shoes.

Surveillance video from the trail camera on campus captured the suspect walking from Wendy’s at 122 East 1230 North in Provo to the area of the incident. BYU police officers spoke with the manager at Wendy’s and identified the suspect.

He was taken into custody on the morning of May 7 and booked in the Utah County Jail for one incident of lewdness.

The suspect was previously convicted of lewdness in Orem in July 2020. BYU Police Lt. Jeff Long said the suspect refused to answer questions.