Police Beat: May 1–7

BYU

Trespassing

May 1 – A man was found sleeping on the second floor of the Smith Field House.

Family Problem

May 1 – An argument was reported in Helaman Halls. No criminal action was involved.

Provo

Theft

May 1 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 800 West and 1020 North.

May 1 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1100 East and 450 North.

May 1 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 1500 North on Locust Lane.

May 2 – Property theft was reported near 1000 North and 950 East.

May 2 – Property theft was reported near 4000 West on Center Street.

May 3 – Vehicle parts were reported stolen from a garage near 1400 West and 820 North.

May 3 – Property theft was reported near 100 South and 300 West.

May 3 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 500 South and 400 West.

May 4 – Property theft was reported at a residence near 200 North and 1280 West.

May 4 – Property theft was reported near 400 West and 500 South.

May 5 – Property theft was reported near 200 North on Geneva Road.

May 5 – Property theft was reported from a building near 1300 South and 1470 East.

May 5 – Property theft was reported near 100 North and 300 West.

Burglary

May 2 – A burglary involving a forced entry was reported at a church near 1700 South on State Street.

May 3 – A non-residential burglary involving an unlawful entry was reported near 2200 North on University Parkway.