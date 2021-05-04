Provo’s Bike-to-Work Day aims to show residents benefits of cycling

Dust off those seat pads and grab your helmets, Provo’s Bike-to-Work Day is coming up tomorrow, May 5.

Provo City and BikeWalk Provo will be hosting the 21st annual Bike-to-Work Day from 7:30 to 9 a.m. to bring awareness of riding a bike to work.

“BikeWalk Provo plans Bike-to-Work day with Provo City each year to show how easy and fun it can be to get to work by bike,” BikeWalk Provo Executive Director Austin Taylor said in a press release.

Residents participate in Bike-to-Work Day back in 2019. (Provo City Twitter)

There will be 17 breakfast stations throughout Provo where local businesses will be giving out free breakfast to anyone on a bike. Provo City’s breakfast station will open at 7 a.m. for the “early bird riders.”

Tomorrow is the big day! We can't wait to see everyone riding their bicycles Wednesday morning and grabbing some FREE breakfast at one of the breakfast stations. We've got everything from pancakes, to French toast, to a Czech breakfast!



Mad Dog Cycles and Gary’s Bikes will be providing free bicycle safety checks at the Provo City Center and Utah Valley Hospital breakfast stations, respectively.

Approximately 4,000 Provo residents bike to work each day, per U.S. census data, about 3.5% of Provo’s total population. Provo City would like to see that figure increase as one-third of all trips by Provo residents are in within Provo and, “completing these trips by bicycle is a viable option for many residents.”

“Provo City is a healthy community by design — we’ve planned for and preserved active transportation facilities to encourage walking, biking, or rolling,” Mayor Kaufusi said in a press release.

Exercise, reduced traffic, improved air-quality and economic growth are some of the benefits of Provo residents riding a bike to work, Kaufusi said.

Bike-to-Work Day is the second event of Provo Bike Month, which will run through the entirety of May.