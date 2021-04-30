Police Beat: April 24–30

BYU
Fraud
April 26 – A student’s credit card was reportedly stolen and used off campus.
April 26 – A fraudulent unemployment claim was reportedly filed under an employee’s name at the Harold B. Lee Library.
Theft
April 26 – An unlocked bicycle and skateboard were reported stolen outside an apartment at Wymount Terrace.
April 27 – Tools were reported stolen from a work truck parked in the Ellsworth Building’s parking lot.
Provo
Theft
April 24 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1100 East and 1140 South.
April 26 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1900 West and 350 North.
April 27 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 800 West and 2000 North.
April 27 – Property theft was reported near 500 North on University Avenue.
April 29 – Property theft was reported near 1300 South on University Avenue.
Sexual Assault
April 25 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1300 North on Freedom Boulevard.
April 29 – A rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.
Motor Vehicle Theft
April 26 – An automobile was reported stolen near 1300 North on Canyon Road.
April 28 – An automobile was reported stolen near 100 South and 900 West.
Robbery
April 26 – A robbery involving use of physical force was reported near 1300 North on Canyon Road.