Police Beat: April 24–30

BYU

Fraud

April 26 – A student’s credit card was reportedly stolen and used off campus.

April 26 – A fraudulent unemployment claim was reportedly filed under an employee’s name at the Harold B. Lee Library.

Theft

April 26 – An unlocked bicycle and skateboard were reported stolen outside an apartment at Wymount Terrace.

April 27 – Tools were reported stolen from a work truck parked in the Ellsworth Building’s parking lot.

Provo

Theft

April 24 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1100 East and 1140 South.

April 26 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1900 West and 350 North.

April 27 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 800 West and 2000 North.

April 27 – Property theft was reported near 500 North on University Avenue.

April 29 – Property theft was reported near 1300 South on University Avenue.

Sexual Assault

April 25 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1300 North on Freedom Boulevard.

April 29 – A rape was reported near 1000 North and 500 West.

Motor Vehicle Theft

April 26 – An automobile was reported stolen near 1300 North on Canyon Road.

April 28 – An automobile was reported stolen near 100 South and 900 West.

Robbery

April 26 – A robbery involving use of physical force was reported near 1300 North on Canyon Road.