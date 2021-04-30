BYU announces phased return to campus for employees

BYU student studies on campus while wearing a mask. BYU announced a phased return to campus for employees and an anticipated traditional fall semester. (Sydnee Gonzalez)

BYU announced a phased return to campus for employees as they anticipate a “traditional fall semester.”

BYU’s statement on the COVID-19 Updates website said the university is encouraged from “lower disease prevalence of COVID-19 and increased availability of vaccines in our community.” Because of this, BYU is “anticipating a traditional fall semester.”

BYU will monitor the changing developments of COVID-19 in the community and “urges members of the campus community to be vaccinated.”

The first phase lasts until May 31 and encourages BYU employees to continue working from home unless “core work functions” require on-campus attendance.

The second phase, where “employees who have been working remotely may return to work on campus when possible,” will last from June 1 to July 30.

This phase requires supervisors to provide 30 days’ notice to employees who will be required to return to campus. In Phase 2, employees are encouraged to continue physical distancing of three feet and masks may still be required.

In-person business meetings and trainings are allowed but virtual meetings may still be continued to include those still working from home.

Phase 3 says by Aug. 2, all employees are expected to return to work on campus.

BYU employees are expected to monitor their own health and “should take appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of disease and illness,” which BYU suggests includes use of the Healthy Together App.

Employees working on campus should “carefully adhere to disease prevention practices” which include physical distancing, frequent hand washing, routine cleaning of work area and use of masks.

The statement also said for university-related travel, “BYU continues to restrict all business-related travel until further notice.” Students and employees are allowed to travel together if the trip is less than 15 minutes and masks are worn.