BYU Women’s Conference invites all women to be strengthened, inspired, united

The 45th annual BYU Women’s Conference invites all women to partake of the promises and blessings God has in store for everyone. (BYU Women’s Conference)

The 45th annual BYU Women’s Conference, co-sponsored by the Relief Society and Church News, hopes to unite women together and provide inspiration.

The theme for this year’s Women’s Conference, which will take place virtually on April 29 and 30, is “I am a Child of God. His Promises are Sure.” The theme reminds everyone that blessings will come as people faithfully strive to keep the commandments and exercise their faith in Him.

“I’m really excited to find more purpose and meaning through this event in who I am as a woman at BYU and as a woman of God,” BYU student Michelle Yi said.

The main speakers for the event will include Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband.

Speakers from the general presidencies of the Relief Society, Young Women, Primary, Young Men and Sunday School will also be present during sessions of the event.

BYU Women’s Conference chair Rosemary Thackeray said the event will showcase its first-ever virtual choir from women around the world.

Thackeray hopes this event will help spark an understanding and a feeling of belonging for everyone who attends. “There is something for everyone at BYU Women’s Conference. It is not just for the BYU campus community; it is for anyone, women of all ages and life situations,” she said.

The event will also include participants from 49 states and 11 countries. “As sisters watch BYU Women’s Conference, we hope that they feel connected to and part of a worldwide sisterhood, no matter where they live,” Thackeray said.

The conference will be broadcasted live from the BYU Marriott Center on Thursday and Friday with an additional 35 talks available through a digital registration of $59. These additional talks will be available for listening from April 29 to Sept. 30.