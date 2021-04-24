BYU men’s golfer Carson Lundell ties for first at PING Cougar Classic

Junior Carson Lundell was named co-champion at the PING Cougar Classic on Saturday at Riverside Country Club, sharing the honors with San Francisco’s Tim Widing.

Lundell shot at least four-under in all three rounds of the Cougars’ home tournament, helping BYU men’s golf to a third-place finish behind USF in first and Boise State in second.

The first-place finish seemed to be in jeopardy on the 16th hole when Lundell’s ball found its way across the cart path and onto the fairway of hole 12, but he was able to make it through the trees and onto the green to make par.

Carson Lundell and coach Todd Miller look for the best approach off the fairway. Lundell managed to make four-under par or better in each of the three rounds. (Hannah Miner)

It is the second-straight strong performance by Lundell after coming in second at the Western Intercollegiate earlier this month, falling in a four-hole playoff.

BYU had two other golfers finish in the Top 25: sophomore Cole Ponich in 12th after an impressive 66 (-6) in the final round, and David Timmins, also a sophomore, in 25th with a 70 (-2) in the third round on Saturday.

The Cougars finished with an overall score of 838 (-26) to beat out in-state rivals University of Utah and Utah Valley, along with West Coast Conference foes Saint Mary’s, San Diego, Loyola Marymount, Santa Clara and Gonzaga.



Left: Carson Lundell takes a swing off the tee at Riverside Country Club. Right: Cole Ponich reacts to a putt during his six-under performance in the final round. (Hannah Miner)

BYU goes on the road next week to play in the WCC Championship at Reflection Bay Golf Course in Henderson, Nevada.