Mural of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson going up in Provo ahead of NFL Draft

Bose headphones is sponsoring a mural of BYU quarterback Zach Wilson on Center Street in Provo ahead of the NFL Draft on April 29, when Wilson is projected to go second overall to the New York Jets.

The mural features Wilson in a white jersey with a black background, with the words, “Defeat the noise. Rule the quiet.” It is located in between Good Move Cafe and Guru’s on Center Street.

The company commissioned Utah street artist Aljay Fuimaono to paint the mural. It will be finished on the night of the draft when Wilson’s jersey gets filled in with the NFL team that selects him, likely the Jets, according to multiple sources, including top ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Aljay Fuimaono poses in front of the unfinished Zach Wilson mural on Center Street in Provo. Fuimaono is one of three artist commissioned by Bose to paint murals of top draft picks in their college towns. (Caleb Turner)

Murals will be painted in the college towns of three of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft: Wilson, Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. Once the players are selected by a team on the night of the draft, the completed murals will be shown on the television broadcast.

Lawrence will reportedly be viewing the draft from Clemson, South Carolina, and a camera will cut to him in front of the mural after he is selected. Wilson will be attending the draft live in Cleveland, Ohio, but a camera will still show the completed mural in Provo.

The painting project is being filmed on a time-lapse as well, which will be used by Bose, along with other photos and video as promotional materials. The mural will reportedly only be left up for “a couple of weeks,” and the building owner in Provo requested that Fuimaono put vinyl over the wall before painting on it.