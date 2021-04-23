Missionaries encouraged to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is encouraging all missionaries and prospective missionaries to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an April 23 news release. (Church Newsroom)

Young missionaries in the U.S. who will travel to a mission outside their home country on or after Aug. 1, 2021 should be vaccinated before traveling, according to the April 23 news release.

Under direction of mission leaders, mission medical coordinators are monitoring availability of the vaccine in their mission and informing missionaries when they may receive it.

Missionaries who choose not to receive the required immunizations — which will now include the COVID-19 vaccination — will be assigned to a mission in their home country in accordance with existing Church policies.

Missionaries who have started a COVID-19 vaccination series should complete it before traveling.

Senior missionaries may also travel to their assigned mission, where visa and travel conditions permit, after they are vaccinated.

The statement reminds members that individuals are responsible to make their own decisions about vaccination, referencing a Jan. 19 First Presidency statement.