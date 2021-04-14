HVAC: A Big Priority for Homeowners

Technology like HVAC make modern living more comfortable. (Jamie Street via Unsplash)

The modern home is more advanced than ever before. The industry focuses more and more on details such as aesthetics, durability, and comfort. The technologies used by builders and contractors are catapulting homes to new heights. From built in security systems to smart locks and appliances, technology continues to improve the way of life for homeowners.

Today, with more technology influencing life, it is important to take a step back and look at some of the technologies that have been around for years, that continue to be implemented in the modern home because they are tried and true and continue to make life more comfortable. One such technology is HVAC.

The introduction and rise of HVAC

Think of the heating, ventilation, and cooling system in your home right now. Most people do not give it a thought as this technology has been around for decades. The first air conditioning unit was invented in 1902 by Willis Carrier but it was not until 1914 that it was first installed in a home. Early units cost between $10,000 to $50,000 each, making air-conditioning out of reach for most people. From that humble beginning, the technology grew and became more efficient and less costly. Window units could be found in homes as early as 1950 and by 1970 most American homes built included this amazing technological luxury.

HVAC is more of a priority than ever

Inventions like HVAC positively impact the home in fantastic ways, significantly improving the quality of life and the comfort of the individuals who call those properties home. Of course, HVAC systems are used in most commercial structures as well. Today, HVAC is more of an active and consistent high priority for homeowners around the globe than it has ever been before. The more aware and understanding modern homeowners are about the impact of HVAC, the more inclined they are to invest in such luxuries for their homes and businesses.

With that growing interest, more than ever before, there is a need for reliable resources and information regarding HVAC investments.