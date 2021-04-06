Tucker named player of the week after big BYU women’s soccer win at No. 9 Santa Clara

No. 17 BYU got its first-ever victory at No. 9 Santa Clara on March 31 to hand the Broncos their first loss of the season and followed it up with a double-overtime tie at Saint Mary’s on April 3.

Forward Cameron Tucker earned her second WCC Offensive Player of the Week award of the season after scoring the game-winner at Santa Clara.

The Broncos started the game off strong, scoring the first goal of the match in the fifth minute. BYU retaliated quickly and tied the score back up with a goal coming in the 11th minute off the foot of senior All-American Mikayla Colohan. The goal marked nine consecutive matches with a goal for Colohan, tied for the most in BYU history with Shauna Rohbock in the 1996-97 season. Colohan now has 11 goals on the season.

The remainder of the first half was evenly matched between the two teams, with each adding five shots to the stat sheet.

BYU took the lead off Tucker’s goal in the 57th minute. Sophomore Brecken Mozingo sent a one-touch pass through the defense to Tucker, who placed the ball just under the goalkeeper’s arm to secure the lead.

BYU kept up the pressure and closed the match without giving up another goal, securing the Cougars’ first win at Santa Clara.

The Cougars followed up their big win with a double-overtime match against Saint Mary’s. The Cougars and the Gaels finished the match in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams came up empty in the first half as neither could convert one of the 11 shots they took. The match remained scoreless until the 80th minute, with SMC scoring off a deflected corner kick.

BYU answered the late goal with one of its own, coming off the foot of Tucker in the 86th minute. Tucker scored her seventh goal of the season and continued what has been a significant role over the past four matches for the Cougars, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

The match went into double overtime with neither BYU nor SMC able to convert shots, giving the Cougars their first draw of the season. BYU took 18 shots in the match, with eight on goal.

The Cougars improved their record to 9-3-1 on the season and look to continue their solid road stretch with a match at Pepperdine on April 10.