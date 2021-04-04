President Russell M. Nelson announces the construction of 20 new temples

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build 20 new temples on April 4. These temples will be built around the world, including (from top left): Cape Town, South Africa; Brussels, Belgium; Singapore, Republic of Singapore; Grand Junction, Colorado; Belo Horizonte, Brazil; and Querétaro, México. (Unsplash and Sydnee Gonzalez)

President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to construct 20 new temples around the world during the final session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The 20 new temples will be built in the following locations:

Oslo, Norway

Brussels, Belgium

Vienna, Austria

Kumasi, Ghana

Beira, Mozambique

Cape Town, South Africa

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Cali, Colombia

Querétaro, México

Torreón, México

Helena, Montana

Casper, Wyoming

Grand Junction, Colorado

Farmington, New Mexico

Burley, Idaho

Eugene, Oregon

Elko, Nevada

Yorba Linda, California

Smithfield, Utah

“We want to bring the house of the Lord even closer to our members,” President Nelson said.

According to a Church press release, this announcement is second only to a 1998 announcement of 32 new temples by then President Gordon B. Hinckley. President Nelson has now announced 69 new temples during his three years as president of the Church.

Temples are currently being reopened through a series of four phases after they were closed because of the pandemic. The re-opening of temples will be based on local government regulations and safety protocols.

“Meanwhile, keep your temple covenants and blessings foremost in your minds and hearts. Stay true to the covenants you have made,” President Nelson said.