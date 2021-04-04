Conference ends with messages of staying on the covenant path by following gospel principles

Church members in Munich, Germany, watch the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

General authorities taught members to continue on the covenant path by following gospel principles such as revelation and faith during the last session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Along with a message to press on in the work of the Lord, President Russell M. Nelson announced the construction of 20 new temples around the world. President Nelson encouraged members to do everything they can to lower COVID-19 cases so temples can reopen.

“Meanwhile, keep your temple covenants and blessings foremost in your minds and hearts. Stay true to the covenants you have made,” President Nelson said.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, taught members about the Constitution of the United States and how its principles apply to members around the world. He emphasized the importance of rights and protections of all people.

He said he sees divine inspiration in the purpose of the U.S. Constitution. “Our belief in divine inspiration gives Latter-day Saints a unique responsibility to uphold and defend the United States Constitution and principles of constitutionalism wherever we live.”

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Sunday Afternoon Session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said gospel principles are doctrinally based guidelines to be used with righteous agency. He said these principles provide members with direction and standards as they press forward on the covenant path.

“Correct principles enable us to find our way and to stand firm, steadfast and immovable so we do not lose our balance and fall in the raging latter-day storms of darkness and confusion,” Elder Bednar said. He gave examples from teachings of prophets and apostles to illustrate the use of principle-based questions that serve as guides.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught more about the covenant path and how obedience to principles and commandments is essential to staying on it. He said the covenant path is the one path that leads to the Celestial Kingdom of God.

“Following the principles and commandments of the gospel of Jesus Christ day by day is the happiest and most satisfying course in life,” he said.

He gave five reasons people need to make both good choices and covenants with Heavenly Father. “With covenants, obedience to gospel principles becomes rooted in our very soul,” Elder Christofferson said.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles focused on how miracles are present today and are lifelines from heaven to Earth. “Through faith, the miracle will come, though not necessarily on our timetable or with the resolution we desired,” Elder Rasband said.

General Authority Seventy Elder Timothy J. Dyches said the Light of Christ is given to all people and is often called a conscience. He said this light prepares everyone for the gift of the Holy Ghost to guide them to make decisions that will keep them on the covenant path.

“As you live to merit the companionship of the Holy Ghost, you truly ‘increase your

spiritual capacity to receive revelation,'” Elder Dyches said, quoting President Nelson’s April 2018 conference address. He also said members are never alone in the darkness.

General Authority Seventy Elder Alan R. Walker said the gospel light of truth and love has made it possible for members to receive all the blessings of the priesthood. Without these blessings, everyone could not stay on the covenant path.

“How fundamental it is to know that He is our God, that we are His people, and that whatever circumstances surround us, if we are faithful and obey the covenants we have entered into, we can be ‘encircled about eternally in the arms of his love,’” Elder Walker said.