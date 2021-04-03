Speakers address social and emotional concerns in Saturday afternoon session

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland delivered a powerful address that called for members to remember to use their qualities of goodness in a world of chaos, as well as condemned sexual immorality and abuse. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Church leaders told members to remember love and fairness and commented on several social and emotional issues during the Saturday afternoon session of General Conference.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles condemned abuse and encouraged members to use their individual qualities to heal the world of its chaos.

“The instruments we need to create a brighter day and grow an economy of genuine goodness are abundantly provided for in the Gospel of Jesus Christ,” Elder Holland said. “This world cannot afford our failure to put these gospel concepts and fortifying covenants to full use personally and publicly.”

Elder Jorge T. Becerra, a General Authority Seventy, spoke of love and reaching out to those in need. He recounted his own experiences ministering to families in need, and reminded members of their duty to succor the weak. “In each ward and branch we need everyone — those who may be strong and those who are perhaps struggling,” Elder Bacella said.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed the pain of unfairness that can touch so many lives. He mentioned how the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted some due to environmental and social factors.

Elder Renlund also reminded members that God will always know how to comfort them when struggling. “Because Jesus Christ endured the infinite, atoning sacrifice, he empathizes perfectly with us. He is always aware of us and our circumstances.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke on motherhood and current social issues that threaten the family. He condemned abortion and reminded members of the sanctity of life.

“You are the mothers of the sons and daughters of God, whose lives are sacred. Safeguarding them is a divinely given responsibility which cannot be lightly brushed aside,” Elder Andersen said.

General Authority Seventy Elder Thierry K. Mutombo encouraged members to remember their covenants. He testified that remembering Jesus Christ is key to following those covenants. “When we choose to follow Christ, we choose to be changed,” he said.

President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, gave the session’s closing remarks and told members to remember their Heavenly Father in order to find belonging and peace in their lives.

Single members were a particular focus of President Ballard’s talk. Single, widowed or divorced members make up more than half of the Church’s adult membership, he said. He encouraged them to remember that no blessing will be withheld from God’s faithful saints.

“Marital status has nothing to do with one’s capacity to serve. God offers eternal life to all his children. All those who accept the Savior’s gift of repentance and live His commandments will receive eternal life,” President Ballard said.

President Ballard also empathized with members who are feeling lonely during this time. Many struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic with feeling isolated. However, President Ballard reminded those who may feel alone that they should turn to the Lord for hope and belonging.