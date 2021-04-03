Priesthood holders encouraged to magnify callings, faith

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Priesthood Session of the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, April 3, (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Church leaders urged priesthood holders to magnify their callings and strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ at the Priesthood Session of General Conference on Saturday, April 3.

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints focused on both the importance of specific callings and ways individuals members could draw closer to Christ.

Elder Quentin L. Cook emphasized the important role of a bishop in assisting in the conversion of the rising generation.

“Thoughtful leaders have always sacrificed for the rising generation. This is where the bishopric members spend the majority of their Church-service time,” Elder Cook said, adding that members should be open and honest with their bishops.

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, the first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, discussed the importance of focusing on who God wants us to become.

“When you set a good goal, you are looking forward, as you did before, and seeing what your Heavenly Father wants you or another to become,” Corbitt said, asking members to “please use your imaginations to increase faith in Christ, not ruin it.”

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, a General Authority Seventy, asked members to focus on the Savior in all they do and pointed out that the commandment to “love thy neighbor as thyself” implies that loving yourself is also a commandment.

“Our Heavenly Father wants us to love ourselves — not to become prideful or self-centered, but to see ourselves as He sees us. We are His cherished children,” he said.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of the Church, testified of the restoration of priesthood power on earth and encouraged members to magnify their callings and priesthood responsibilities.

“It is my witness that the keys of the priesthood were restored to the Prophet Joseph Smith. Servants of the Lord appeared from heaven to restore the priesthood for the great events that have unfolded and that lie before us,” he said.

President Eyring also testified of the on-going restoration of the gospel. “Israel will be gathered. The Lord’s people will be prepared for His glorious Second Coming. The Restoration will continue. The Lord will reveal more of His will to His prophets and His servants.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, the first counselor in the First Presidency of the Church, spoke about the power of the atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The resurrection gives us the perspective and the strength to endure the mortal challenges faced by each of us and those we love,” he said. “The resurrection also gives us a powerful incentive to keep the commandments of God during our mortal lives.”

President Russell M. Nelson closed the meeting by urging priesthood holders to strengthen their families.

“You may feel that there is still more you need to do to make your home truly a sanctuary of faith. If so, please do it,” President Nelson said.

He also encouraged priesthood holders to remain resilient in the face of challenges.

“The Lord will increasingly call upon His servants who worthily hold the priesthood to bless, comfort and strengthen mankind and to help prepare the world and its people for His Second Coming,” President Nelson said.