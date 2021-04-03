New Primary general presidency announced in General Conference

(Left to right) Sisters Susan H. Porter, Camille N. Johnson and Amy Eileen Wright have been called to the general presidency of the Primary, with Sister Johnson as the acting general president. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Sisters Camille N. Johnson, Susan H. Porter and Amy Wright were called as the new Primary general presidency in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Dallin H. Oaks announced the new Primary leadership in the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Annual General Conference.

President Joy D. Jones, first counselor Lisa L. Harkness and second counselor Cristina B. Franco were released and given a vote of thanks for their years of service.

Sister Camille N. Johnson was called to be the general president of the Primary. Sister Johnson is a former ward Young Women president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary counselor.

Sister Johnson was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and previously served with her husband, Douglas, leading the Perú Arequipa Mission.

Sister Susan H. Porter has previously served on the Relief Society general advisory council. She also served as a counselor in her stake Relief Society presidency, ward Relief Society president, Young Women president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, and temple ordinance worker.

Her husband, Elder Bruce Porter was called as a member of the Seventy in 1995 and passed away in December 2016.

Second counselor Sister Amy Wright was serving on the Young Women general board before her call to the general Primary presidency. She is a stage 4 ovarian cancer survivor, supported by her family and husband, James.