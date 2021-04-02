Police Beat: March 27–April 2

BYU

Theft

March 29 – A bike lock was reported cut and the bicycle stolen from a bike rack at Helaman Halls.

Sexual Assault

A suspect was arrested on March 31 in connection with the following five incidents of sexual assault:

March 27 – A man reportedly groped a woman from behind near the Tanner Building.

March 28 – A man reportedly groped a woman from behind by the Cannon Center.

March 28 – A man reportedly grabbed a woman from behind and attempted to grope her near the Life Science Building.

March 28 – A man reportedly grabbed a woman from behind and attempted to grope her by the Cannon Center.

March 28 – A man reportedly groped a woman from behind near 800 North and 700 East.

Provo

Theft

March 28 – Property theft was reported near 900 East and 420 South.

March 28 – Property theft was reported near 300 South on University Avenue.

March 29 – Property theft was reported at a school near 1700 West and 820 North.

March 29 – Property theft was reported near 2400 West and 960 North.

March 30 – Property theft was reported near 1200 South on Towne Centre Boulevard.

March 31 – Property theft involving deception was reported at a school near 900 South on Cinnamon Hills Drive.

March 31 – Service theft was reported at a school near 2000 North and 550 West.

April 1 – Property theft was reported near 100 South and 300 West.

Sexual Assault

March 30 – A rape was reported at a residence near 200 East and 600 North.

March 31 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 700 South and 650 West.

April 1 – Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 200 East and 2020 North.

Motor Vehicle Theft

March 29 – A motorcycle was reported stolen from a residence near 1300 North on Freedom Boulevard.

March 30 – An automobile was reported stolen near 1500 North on Canyon Road.

Burglary

March 28 – A non-residential burglary involving an unlawful entry was reported near 400 South on State Street.