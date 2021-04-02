Highlights from BYU colleges: Graduate programs earn national ranking, students to present at international conference

BYU graduate programs

Five Brigham Young University graduate school programs earned a top 100 ranking in the 2022 edition of the U.S. News Best Graduate School Rankings. (Nate Edwards)

Five Brigham Young University graduate programs earned a top 100 ranking in the 2022 edition of the U.S. News Best Graduate School Rankings. Three of these programs also earned a top 50 ranking: the J. Reuben Clark Law School (No. 29) and the Marriott School of Business’s MBA (No. 31) and MPA (No. 48) programs. The McKay School of Education ranked No. 73 and the Nursing School ranked No. 81. The U.S. News ranks graduate school programs in business, engineering, law, nursing, education and medicine each spring. These rankings measure faculty, students and research through statistics and expert opinions.

“We’re delighted with our improved ranking in the U.S. News & World Report,” BYU College of Nursing Dean Jane Lassetter said. “We have an excellent program, and our graduates go forth to serve as remarkable family nurse practitioners in their role as primary care providers.”

“BYU Marriott graduate programs are world-class and develop the kind of leaders that quality organizations demand,” Marriott School of Business Dean Brigitte Madrian said. “We’re pleased to be recognized by U.S. News for our students’ business skills, innovation, global perspective and leadership abilities.”

School of Communications

Six communications students have been selected to present their research during a national conference in June. Clockwise from top left: Stephanie Morales, Paige Lee, Adelaide Burgess, Cecilia Foster, Nathan Hicken and Olivia Morrow. (School of Communications)

Six communications students have been selected to present their research during a national conference in June. BYU professor Scott Church encourages students in his popular media and culture class to enter their research into the Popular Culture Association’s conference each year. The association’s international conference highlights the top scholarly work in pop culture each year. Adelaide Burgess, Cecilia Foster, Nathan Hicken, Paige Lee, Stephanie Morales and Olivia Morrow are the featured students. Their projects referenced TV shows including “Jane the Virgin” and “Saved by the Bell” as well as movies, songs and Sherlock Holmes.

“I have been so impressed seeing their quality of work, their motivation and their ability to receive feedback,” Church said. “It’s always hard to be critiqued on your own work. For them to take feedback and use it to make their work even better has been so impressive for me.”

Marriott School of Business

BYU marketing student Eddy Columna’s podcast educates budding BYU entrepreneurs on resources available to them as they start their own businesses. (Meeshell Helas)

A student-run podcast educates budding BYU entrepreneurs on resources available to them as they start their own businesses. Eddy Columna, a junior studying marketing, had the idea to start a podcast in September 2020 after working with the Rollins Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology for a few years. Columna considered BYU student innovators’ success stories and decided he wanted to help inspire others to see how starting a business doesn’t have to be intimidating.

“Starting a business feels intimidating for students at first, because they don’t realize that resources out there, like the Rollins Center, can help them get started,” Columna said. “The podcast takes that scare factor away by showing that other students, who had no prior experience in starting businesses, found success.”

The team involved in making the podcast a reality included Rollins Center Marketing Manager Meeshell Helas, pre-communications sophomore Spencer Crowley, illustration senior Olivia Hales and media arts studies sophomore Noah Gull.

“Anyone can start their own business with the right resources, and the Rollins Center is a fantastic place to begin,” Columna said.

Click the buttons below to visit each college’s news page, or see general BYU news here.