BYUSA’s Easter Bingo gives out treats, air fryer and eight-person tent

Bingo caller dressed as the Easter Bunny calls combos during BYUSA’s Easter Bingo event April 1. Prizes included an air fryer and eight-person tent. (Addie Blacker)

BYUSA didn’t deliver tricks, but rather delivered treats in the name of Easter to a limited number of students as part of its Easter Bingo event.

The event was done in four intervals, taking place in four different rooms in the Wilkinson Student Center on April 1. The bingo-reserved rooms in the building were filled with cheers as well as boos done in jest during the event.

“Easter Bingo is an in-person event being put on by BYU Experiences. It’s an event following strict COVID-19 protocols, but is still a unique and fun way for students to connect,” said BYUSA Experiences coordinator Andrew Brindley before the event.

While the event had no direct correlation to the religious context surrounding the Easter holiday, Brindley said he hopes it spread the message and idea of Easter and springtime.

There were several rounds of bingo played with various prizes both big and small. They included food, snacks, an air fryer, BYU swag and more.



1 of 3

Brindley said the BYUSA Experiences team was very limited in the events it could put on because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since we had all of the bingo supplies from last year, we decided to try and get it approved, and we did.”

The coveted air fryer went to newly-wed Emma Gordon. “It’s all the rave right now. Everyone talks about how awesome it is,” she said. She and her husband will break in the new appliance with French fries, they said.

Pre-business major Madison Hoyt was the winner of the 7:30 p.m. session’s blackout round. The prize: a Coleman brand 8-person tent.

“I’m so excited. I do love camping,” Hoyt said after claiming her prize. She said she hopes to take her new tent down to Southern Utah.