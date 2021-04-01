7 Best Free Wedding Planning Spreadsheets

Every wedding checklist, no matter how small the event, is a long one. Trying to fulfill all these tasks can be time-consuming, overwhelming, and draining. But it gets worse if you are so disorganized that you can’t access information when you need them. This is where the wedding planning spreadsheets come to the rescue.

A standard wedding spreadsheet helps you work more efficiently. You can bring all your tasks together under one roof. A wedding planner spreadsheet has sections for vendors, expenses, schedules, and more. They are also electronic and portable, making for easy mobility.

So, if you’re getting married soonest, we’ve put together a list of freed wedding planning templates and spreadsheets.

Offbeat Bride free wedding template

More than just a wedding business, Offbeat Bride offers a formidable wedding budget template. You’ll find information that is great planning tips for brides. They range from the most important contact list to a chart for venue comparison. You’ll also get the ease of comparing hotels, and other tasks you need to do.

The template is dynamic, so you can choose one which fits your wedding vision. Simply click on the FILE menu to copy and edit to your taste.

My Spreadsheet Lab wedding plan worksheet

If you’re looking for a spreadsheet that tackles wedding checklists to the tiniest detail, this is for you. It doesn’t matter if your vision is clear, My Spreadsheet Lab will remind you of something. This spreadsheet lets you put in guest information and even helps you set your seating chart. It also pops up with suggestions yet allows you to edit and customize it. You can fill in tasks at your pace without being overwhelmed. You’re in total control of your big day with this wedding planning template.

After the Wedding planning template

After the wedding planning, the excel spreadsheet is a free and interactive modern planner. It logs in the budget and addresses for you to send guests invites, vendor’s contact, a day-off timeline, and even seating charts. It also has a calendar that you can edit to present, helping with the countdown. The best part is that you can link your document so that you don’t have to look for specific pages.

Katie Jakub wedding budget template

Katie Jakub’s has to be the best wedding budget spreadsheet borne from personal experience. As someone who was very prudent during her own wedding planning, she’s helped brides prepare easier. This spreadsheet logs in everything from DJ music to logistics, countdown clock, budget, vendors and guests contact, and even photos. Brides can now have a strong grasp of how far they’ve gone with planning and how much spent. The good part is that it’s easy to use and can be carried everywhere.

A Practical Wedding Planning spreadsheet

A Practical Wedding is a one-stop-shop for comprehensive planning templates. It gets better because it’s free and offers you everything you need. It gives a workbook for a formal wedding and DIY planning. This makes it a priceless asset to brides and professional wedding planners. Other perks include budget, checklist, guest list, vendors contact list, wedding photographs list, and more. This spreadsheet doesn’t forget a thing and makes for efficient planning at a reasonable pace. You would be grateful for it.

Castle Hall Creative Wedding plan spreadsheet

For the confused who don’t know how to start with wedding planning, here’s your guide. Castle Hall Creative Wedding spreadsheet prepares you with potent planning tips for brides. Regardless of how far out your wedding is, this helps you plan in advance. However, for a more detailed budget, you have to create a separate budget to handle it. As a bonus, you’ll get a list of vendor’s comparisons before hiring them.

Budget Savvy Bride wedding venue spreadsheet

After feeding, the next task that will gulp a large percentage of your budget is the venue. Budget Savvy Bride has put together a personalized wedding venue spreadsheet that’s comprehensive. This spreadsheet has a ton of venue comparisons that can help you gauge what venue is best in relation to cost. You get to maintain class, get value for money and save while at it.

Host a seamless and less stressful wedding by being well organized every step of the way. Look through our list of wedding planning spreadsheets, see which suits your needs, and get planning.