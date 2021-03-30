BYU police arrest student accused of groping five women

BYU senior Jacob Hansen, 26, holds the clothes he was wearing on Sunday when he was seen groping women on campus. Hansen was arrested Monday. (BYU Police)

A BYU student was arrested Monday after being accused of groping five women on campus over the weekend.

Jacob Hansen, 26, is a senior at the university, BYU Police Lt. Jeff Long said. Police said they identified the suspect using security camera footage.

Hansen was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of sexual battery. More charges may be added as the investigation continues.

BYU released a timely warning on Sunday evening following the first two attacks. Two more individuals reported being groped on campus on Sunday afternoon and another on Saturday evening.