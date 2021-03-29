14 Utah temples to open baptistry, 7 temples move to Phase 3

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 39 temples will open their baptistries as part of Phase 2-B, including 14 in Utah, and seven temples will enter Phase 3 during the month of April.
“The four phases of opening reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple and observe health restrictions in the temple district,” says the Church’s announcement on March 29.
Phase 2 allows temples to perform all living ordinances with strict health guidelines in place to keep workers and participants safe. As of April 12, 2021, 86 temples will be in Phase 2.
Phase 2-B allows living ordinances like Phase 2, but also includes a limited reopening of the baptistry for small groups and those with limited-use recommends.
The temples entering Phase 2-B starting April 12 are:
- Boise Idaho Temple
- Bountiful Utah Temple
- Brigham City Utah Temple
- Draper Utah Temple
- Jordan River Utah Temple
- Logan Utah Temple
- London England Temple
- Meridian Idaho Temple
- Monticello Utah Temple
- Ogden Utah Temple
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple
- Preston England Temple
- Reno Nevada Temple
- Snowflake Arizona Temple
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple
- Tucson Arizona Temple
The rest of the temples qualified for entering Phase 2-B will start on April 26:
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple
- Billings Montana Temple
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple
- Cedar City Utah Temple
- Cochabamba Bolivia Temple
- Columbia River Washington Temple
- Gilbert Arizona Temple
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple
- Manti Utah Temple
- Memphis Tennessee Temple
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple
- Nashville Tennessee Temple
- Payson Utah Temple
- Phoenix Arizona Temple
- Provo City Center Temple
- Provo Utah Temple
- Spokane Washington Temple
- St. Louis Missouri Temple
- Toronto Ontario Temple
- Vernal Utah Temple
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple
Phase 3 allows temples to carry out all living ordinances, perform limited ordinances on the behalf of the dead, and open patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations. The seven temples entering this phase are:
- Aba Nigeria Temple
- Accra Ghana Temple
- Durban South Africa Temple
- Fukuoka Japan Temple
- Johannesburg South Africa Temple
- Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple
- Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple
According to the statement, there are currently 26 temples in Phase 3. Nine temples around the world that were in operation have paused operations because of local COVID-19 restrictions, and nine temples are still fully closed.
A full list of temple statuses can be found on the Church’s website.