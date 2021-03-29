14 Utah temples to open baptistry, 7 temples move to Phase 3

The Church announced 39 temples around the world will enter Phase 2-B allowing the temples to open their baptistries for limited ordinances done by small groups. The Draper, Utah temple is one of 14 temples in Utah that will enter this phase. (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced 39 temples will open their baptistries as part of Phase 2-B, including 14 in Utah, and seven temples will enter Phase 3 during the month of April.

“The four phases of opening reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple and observe health restrictions in the temple district,” says the Church’s announcement on March 29.

Phase 2 allows temples to perform all living ordinances with strict health guidelines in place to keep workers and participants safe. As of April 12, 2021, 86 temples will be in Phase 2.

Phase 2-B allows living ordinances like Phase 2, but also includes a limited reopening of the baptistry for small groups and those with limited-use recommends.

The temples entering Phase 2-B starting April 12 are:

Boise Idaho Temple

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Logan Utah Temple

London England Temple

Meridian Idaho Temple

Monticello Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Preston England Temple

Reno Nevada Temple

Snowflake Arizona Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Tucson Arizona Temple

The rest of the temples qualified for entering Phase 2-B will start on April 26:

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple

Billings Montana Temple

Bismarck North Dakota Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Cochabamba Bolivia Temple

Columbia River Washington Temple

Gilbert Arizona Temple

Las Vegas Nevada Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Memphis Tennessee Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Nashville Tennessee Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Phoenix Arizona Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Spokane Washington Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Toronto Ontario Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple

Phase 3 allows temples to carry out all living ordinances, perform limited ordinances on the behalf of the dead, and open patron housing, clothing and cafeteria operations. The seven temples entering this phase are:

Aba Nigeria Temple

Accra Ghana Temple

Durban South Africa Temple

Fukuoka Japan Temple

Johannesburg South Africa Temple

Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple

According to the statement, there are currently 26 temples in Phase 3. Nine temples around the world that were in operation have paused operations because of local COVID-19 restrictions, and nine temples are still fully closed.

A full list of temple statuses can be found on the Church’s website.