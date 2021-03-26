Provo Mayor Kaufusi to run for reelection

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi announced on March 23 that she will be running for a second term as mayor later this year. Kaufusi is Provo’s first female mayor and hopes to continue her legacy for the next four years.

“We are consistently ranked as the best performing city in America, but we’ve only just begun continuing to keep Provo strong,” Kaufusi said in her announcement video.

“I’m running to keep Provo Strong,” Kaufusi wrote in the subtitle of her announcement video. “We have accomplished so much together the past 4 years – and together we will accomplish so much more.”

Utah County’s 2021 municipal primary and general elections will be held via mail-in voting.