Police beat: March 20–26

BYU

Theft

March 21 – The seat and handlebar were stolen from a bicycle locked to a bike rack at Helaman Halls.

Suspicious

March 20 – A suspicious male was reported at the bike racks at Wymount Terrace. Officers searched and were unable to locate the subject.

March 22 – An unknown man approached a female student at the LDS Philanthropies Building and asked if she would sell her hair. The student felt uncomfortable and contacted the University Police.

Trespassing

March 23 – A man climbed over the property fence at the MTC and then left the area. He told security a personal item had gone over the fence and he had gone to retrieve it.

March 23 – A group of people was reported for playing basketball and volleyball in the Smith Field House unauthorized. An officer made contact with the groups, and all left without incident.

Traffic Offense

March 23 – An Amazon vehicle parked in the fire lane at Wymount Terrace during a package delivery. The driver was warned not to park in the fire lane.

Recovered Property

March 23 – A license plate reported stolen in Sandy was attached to a vehicle parked near the J. Reuben Clark Building. Officers determined the thieves stole the license plate from the vehicle on campus and replaced it with the stolen plate from Sandy.

Provo

Theft

March 20 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 700 North and 400 East.

March 20 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 100 East and 700 North.

March 21 – Property theft was reported near 4900 North on University Avenue.

March 21 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 1500 North on University Avenue.

March 22 – Property theft was reported at a gas station near 2200 North on University Parkway.

March 22 – A bicycle was reported stolen near 300 North and 1020 East.

March 23 – A bicycle was reported stolen from a parking garage near 100 East and 300 North.

March 23 – Property theft was reported near 400 South on State Street.

March 24 – Property theft was reported at a hotel near 100 West and 300 South.

Motor Vehicle Theft

March 22 – A vehicle was reported stolen off the road near 100 West and 700 North.

Burglary

March 20 – A residential burglary involving unlawful entry was reported near 1200 West and 1870 North.

March 20 – A non-residential burglary involving unlawful entry was reported near 2000 North and 550 West.